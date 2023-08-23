265.000 Fans waren 2022 insgesamt mit dabei: Als eine der weltweit größten Messe für Videospiele und interaktive Unterhaltung, bietet die Messe eine immense Vielfalt an Spielen, Plattformen, Technologien und Unternehmen. Vom 23. bis zum 27. August findet die Gamescom 2023 wieder in Köln statt. Sie umfasst sowohl die neuesten Blockbuster-Spiele als auch Indie-Titel, VR- und AR-Erlebnisse, Hardware, Software und mehr. Viele Entwickler und Publisher nutzen die Gamescom, um neue Spiele anzukündigen, Gameplay-Material zu zeigen und exklusive Inhalte zu enthüllen. Dies bietet Gamern die Möglichkeit, viele der neuesten Spiele anzuspielen und auszuprobieren, noch bevor sie veröffentlicht werden. Hier gibt es die Liste der Spiele und der Aussteller bei der Gamescom 2023.
Gamescom 2023: Die Spiele der Messe
Stand 22. August sind laut Games Wirtschaft folgende Spiele auf der Gamescom 2023 mit dabei:
- Abriss: Build to Destroy – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6 + Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Agatha Christie: Mord im Orient-Express – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Albatroz – Soedesco, Halle 10.1
- Ara: History Untold (Präsentation – nicht spielbar) – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Arena Breakout – Level Infinite, Halle 6
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 6 + Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8 + Aorus, Halle 8
- Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade – Level Infinite, Halle 6
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Astra: Knights of Veda – Hybe IM, Halle 8
- Autobahn Polizei Simulator 3 – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Bau-Simulator – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Belonging – Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Between Horizons – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Black Desert Online – Pearl Abyss, Halle 9
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Charged! – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Circle of Kerzoven – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- City Driver – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Closer the Distance – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Constance – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Dead Pets Unleashed – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Die Schlümpfe 2: Der Gefangene des grünen Steins – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Dome Keeper – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Drova: Forsaken King – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Dungeons 4 – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Dustborn – NetEase, Halle 6
- EcoGnomix – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Endless Dungeon – SEGA, Halle 8
- Everybody 1-2-Switch – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Fae Farm – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Fall of Porcupine – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Farewell North – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Fashion Dreamer – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Fernbus Simulator – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Fireside – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Forza Motorsport (Präsentation – nicht spielbar) – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Garden Witch Life – Soedesco, Halle 10.1
- Genshin Impact – HoYoverse, Halle 6
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Ghostrunner 2 – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Grimoire Groves – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- GTFO – Level Infinite, Halle 6
- Hauma: A Detective Noir Story – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Heavy Duty Challenge – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Heavy Cargo – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Highrise City – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Honkai Impact 3rd – HoYoverse, Halle 6
- Honkai: Star Rail – HoYoverse, Halle 6
- Hyenas – SEGA, Halle 8
- Imagine Earth – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Immortals of Aveum – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Jusant – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Just Dance 24 (Switch) – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Kadomon: Hyper Auto Battlers – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Kingdom Eighties – Raw Fury, Halle 10.1 + 10.2
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22/23 – Giants Software, Halle 6
- LEGO 2K Drive – LEGO, Halle 10.2
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – SEGA, Halle 8
- Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior – NetEase, Halle 6
- Lords of the Fallen – CI Games, Halle 9
- Lucky Tower Ultimate – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Mandragora – Marvelous, Halle 8
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Medieval Dynasty – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Monster Hunter Now – Freifläche, Halle 8
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Plaion, Halle 9 + Microsoft, Halle 8
- Nakara: Bladepoint – NetEase, Halle 6
- Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 6
- Notruf Angriffstrupp – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Odinfall – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Orange Season – Soedesco, Halle 10.1
- Overwatch 2 – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Park Beyond – Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 6
- Parkdeck Simulator – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Party Animals – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Passing By: A Tailwind Journey – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Path Of Exile – Grinding Gear Games, Halle 6
- Payday 3 – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8 + Plaion, Halle 9
- Perennial Order – Soedesco, Halle 10.1
- Persona 5 Tactica – SEGA, Halle 8 + Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Pikmin 4 – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Pioneers of Pagonia – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Pizza Possum – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Plank Builders – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Post Trauma – Raw Fury, Halle 10.1 + 10.2
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch) – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Railroads Online – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Realms of Ruin – Frontier Developments, Halle 6
- REKA – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Samba des Amigo: Party Central – SEGA, Halle 8
- Sand Land – Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 6
- Sengoku Dynasty – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Serum – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Solarpunk – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Sonic Superstars – Nintendo, Halle 9 + SEGA, Halle 8 + Microsoft, Halle 8
- Spells & Secrets – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Splatoon 3 – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Stampede: Racing Royale – Level Infinite, Halle 6
- Starfield (Präsentation – nicht spielbar) – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Switch) – Nintendo, Halle 9
- Star Trucker – Raw Fury, Halle 10.1 + 10.2
- Straßenmeisterei Simulator 2 – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Street Fighter 6 – Aorus, Halle 8
- SubwaySim Hamburg – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Super Cat Boy – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Super Dungeon Maker – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Super Mario-Spiele – LEGO, Halle 10.2
- Synced – Level Infinite, Halle 6
- Tavern Talk – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Tekken 8 – Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 6
- TerraScape – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Toads of the Bayou – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- The Bus – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- The Crew Motorfest – Ubisoft, Halle 6
- The Darkest Files – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- The Ebbing: A Coastal Tale – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo, Halle 9
- The Murder Hotel – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- The Wandering Village – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- These Doomed Isles – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Total War: Pharao – SEGA, Halle 8
- Towerborne – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Tintin Reporter: Die Zigarren des Pharaos – Astragon / Team17, Halle 6
- Tiny Thor – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Truck and Logistics Simulator – Aerosoft, Halle 8
- Truck Driver: The American Dream – Soedesco, Halle 10.1
- Ultimate GodSpeed – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- Unawake – Indie Area / Home of Indies, Halle 10.2
- Under the Waves – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Undisputed – Plaion, Halle 9
- Wayfinder – Level Infinite, Halle 6
- Weko The Mask Gatherer – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- We Stay Behind – Indie Arena Booth, Halle 10.2
- World of Tanks Blitz – 9GAG, Halle 10.1 + Huawei, Halle 8
- Zenless Zone Zero – HoYoverse, Halle 6
Die Aussteller auf der Gamescom 2023
Zu den angekündigten Ausstellern zählen laut Games Wirtschaft unter anderem Ubisoft, Nintendo, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Plaion, SEGA, Microsoft Xbox, Level Infinite. Sony PlayStation und THQ Nordic seien auf jeden Fall nicht mit dabei in diesem Jahr. Von weiteren Spieleherstellern wie Electronic Arts oder Take-Two Interactive werde noch eine offizielle Rückmeldung erwartet. Im Folgenden eine vollständige Liste der Aussteller bei der Gamescom 2023.
Messestände der Gamescom 2023-Aussteller:
- Aerosoft – Halle 8
- Amazon Games / Amazon Prime – Halle 5.1 (Merchandise Area)
- Astragon Entertainment / Team17 – Halle 6: Bus Simulator, Police Simulator und Police Simulator.
- Bandai Namco Entertainment – Halle 6 (Details)
- Bethesda Softworks (Starfield) – Halle 8 (siehe Microsoft)
- Blizzard Entertainment – Halle 5.2 (Merchandise Area) + Diablo 4-Fotostation bei Microsoft in Halle 8
- CI Games – Halle 9, Neu: Action-Abenteuer Lords of the Fallen.
- Devolver Digital – Halle 10.1
- Focus Entertainment – Halle 10.1
- Frontier Developments – Halle 6
- Game Science (Black Myth: Wukung) – Halle 6
- Giants Software – Halle 6
- HoYoverse – Halle 6: Marken wie Honkai: Star Rail und Genshin Impact
- Konami Digital Entertainment (Yu-Gi-Oh!) – Halle 5.2 (Merchandise Area)
- Level Infinite – Halle 6.
- Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda – Halle 8: Weltraum-Epos Starfield erscheint kurz nach Gamescom. Forza Motorsport 8 in Form einer Kino-Präsentation vorgestellt.
- NetEase Games – Halle 6
- Niantic – Halle 8 (Freifläche)
- Nintendo – Halle 9: Nach vierjähriger Gamescom-Pause Switch-Hersteller Nintendo wieder dabei.
- Pearl Abyss – Halle 9: Black Desert Online.
- Plaion – Halle 9: Boxspiel Undisputed und Payday 3.
- Raw Fury (Pizza Possum, Star Trucker) – Halle 10.1 + 10.2
- SEGA – Hauptstand in Halle 8 – Sonic Superstars außerdem bei Microsoft (ebenfalls Halle 8) und bei Nintendo (Halle 9) spielbar.
- Soedesco – Halle 10.1: Spiele wie Truck Driver: The American Dream in Halle 10.1.
- Toplitz Productions – Halle 10.2 (Home of Indies)
- Ubisoft – Halle 6: Bislang bestätigt: The Crew Motorfest (Details).
- Warner Bros. – Halle 9 / Mortal Kombat bei Microsoft Xbox in Halle 8 anspielbar.
Aussteller ohne eigenen Messestand in der Entertainment Area der Gamescom 2023:
- Activision Blizzard: Präsentation von Overwatch 2 bei Microsoft – Fanartikel von Blizzard Entertainment in der Merchandise Area in Halle 5.
- Assemble Entertainment: Neuheiten in der Indie Arena Booth (Halle 10.2).
- UPDATE Capcom: Street Fighter 6 bei Aorus (Halle 8).
- CD Projekt / CD Projekt Red: Das Add-on für die Cyberpunk 2077-Erweiterung Phantom Libertyist bei Microsoft Xbox in Halle 8 spielbar.
- Electronic Arts: Anders als erhofft, findet EA Sports FC 24 nicht auf dem Messegelände statt. Der Singleplayer-Shooter Immortals of Aveum gibt es auf dem Stand von Microsoft Xbox (Halle 8).
- Epic Games: lediglich im Fachbesucher-Bereich (Business Area) vertreten.
- Kalypso Media: Spielstation zu Dungeons 4 bei Microsoft in Halle 8
- Krafton
- Nexon
- Sony Interactive Entertainment: Wie schon 2022 kein eigener Gamescom-Stand.
- Square Enix: Star Ocean - The Second Story R bei Nintendo in Halle 9 spielbar
- THQ Nordic: THQ Nordic wird nicht an der Gamescom teilnehmen.
- Thunderful Games
- Wargaming Europe
Weitere Marken und Unternehmen auf der Gamescom 2023
- BMW / Mini – Halle 5
- LEGO – Halle 10.2 (Family + Friends)
- Netflix – Halle 9
- Philips – Halle 10.1
- Red Bull – Halle 8 (Freifläche)
- REWE – Halle 9
- Sparkasse – Halle 9