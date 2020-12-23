PS4-Bundle nur online erhältlich

Wie das Magazin schreibt lohnt sich ein aktueller Preisvergleich. Die Spiele liegen teils weit über den Angeboten von Media Markt oder Saturn. So gibt es dort etwa die Spiele Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered) bereits für 9,99 Euro. Auch das PS4 Pro-Bundles mit 1 TByte Speicher und inklusive "Death Stranding" oder "Ghost of Tsushima" gibt es nur online und nicht wesentlich günstiger als sonst.

PS5 warnt vor Spielen der PS4-Verison

Ab sofort meldet die PS5, welche Version gerade gespielt wird. . Eine neu eingeführte Meldung zeigt fortan an, ob ihr nicht doch lieber zur Next-Generation-Version wechseln oder weiterhin die nicht optimierte PS4-Variante spielen möchtet.

Die PS4-Angebote im Überblick

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – 38,79 Euro (UVP 59,99 Euro)

FIFA 21 – 38,79 Euro (UVP 69,99 Euro) – Amazon-Preis: 39,97 Euro*

Little Big Adventure 3 – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

Uncharted 4 – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

Dreams – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

The Last of Us Remastered – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

Rage 2 – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

God of War – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

Horizon: Zero Dawn – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

GT Gran Turismo Sport – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99

Euro)Fallout 76 Wastelanders – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)

Autobahn-Polizei Simulator 2 – 19,39 Euro (UVP 39,99 Euro)

Death Stranding – 19,39 Euro (UVP 39,99 Euro) – Amazon-Preis: 17,45 Euro*

PS4 Pro Produktdetails

Preis: 416,13 Euro (bei Lidl ansehen)

Prozessor: 8-Core x86-64 AMD Jaguar

Grafik: 4,20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon

Speicher: 8GB GDDR5

Festplatte: 1TB HDD

Laufwerk: BD-ROM

Anschlüsse: 3x USB 3.1, HDMI, AUX, Toslink (S/PDIF), Gb-LAN

WLAN: WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 (LE)

Leistungsaufnahme: max. 310W

Abmessungen: 295x55x327 mm

Gewicht: ca. 3,3 kg