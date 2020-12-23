Wer keine Playstaion 5 mehr bekommen hat, kann jetzt bei Lidl das Vorgängermodell bekommen. Wie das Computer-Magazin Chip schreibt, gibt es ab dem 23.12 bei Lidl bundesweit PlayStation-4-Spiele in den Filialen: FIFA 21 (PS4) ist dort für unter 40 Euro zu haben. Die PS4 Pro-Bundles mit 1 TByte Speicher und inklusive "Death Stranding" oder "Ghost of Tsushima" gibt es allerdings nur online.
PS4-Bundle nur online erhältlich
Wie das Magazin schreibt lohnt sich ein aktueller Preisvergleich. Die Spiele liegen teils weit über den Angeboten von Media Markt oder Saturn. So gibt es dort etwa die Spiele Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered) bereits für 9,99 Euro. Auch das PS4 Pro-Bundles mit 1 TByte Speicher und inklusive "Death Stranding" oder "Ghost of Tsushima" gibt es nur online und nicht wesentlich günstiger als sonst.
PS5 warnt vor Spielen der PS4-Verison
Ab sofort meldet die PS5, welche Version gerade gespielt wird. . Eine neu eingeführte Meldung zeigt fortan an, ob ihr nicht doch lieber zur Next-Generation-Version wechseln oder weiterhin die nicht optimierte PS4-Variante spielen möchtet.
Die PS4-Angebote im Überblick
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – 38,79 Euro (UVP 59,99 Euro)
- FIFA 21 – 38,79 Euro (UVP 69,99 Euro) – Amazon-Preis: 39,97 Euro*
- Little Big Adventure 3 – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- Uncharted 4 – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- Dreams – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- The Last of Us Remastered – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- Rage 2 – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- God of War – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- GT Gran Turismo Sport – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99
- Euro)Fallout 76 Wastelanders – 14,54 Euro (UVP 19,99 Euro)
- Autobahn-Polizei Simulator 2 – 19,39 Euro (UVP 39,99 Euro)
- Death Stranding – 19,39 Euro (UVP 39,99 Euro) – Amazon-Preis: 17,45 Euro*
(Quelle: Games Wirtschaft )
PS4 Pro Produktdetails
- Preis: 416,13 Euro (bei Lidl ansehen)
- Prozessor: 8-Core x86-64 AMD Jaguar
- Grafik: 4,20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon
- Speicher: 8GB GDDR5
- Festplatte: 1TB HDD
- Laufwerk: BD-ROM
- Anschlüsse: 3x USB 3.1, HDMI, AUX, Toslink (S/PDIF), Gb-LAN
- WLAN: WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 (LE)
- Leistungsaufnahme: max. 310W
- Abmessungen: 295x55x327 mm
- Gewicht: ca. 3,3 kg
- Lieferumfang: PlayStation 4 Pro Konsole, Dualshock 4 Wireless-Controller, Death Stranding, HDMI-Kabel, USB-Kabel, Netzkabel, Bedienungsanleitung