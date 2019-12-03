Spotify präsentiert mit „Wrapped 2019“ den großen Jahresrückblick der meistgestreamten Audio-Inhalte der vergangen zwölf Monate. Der Rapper Post Malone gehörte 2019 zum weltweit meist gestreamten Künstler gefolgt von Billie Eilish und Ariana Grande. Das weltweit erfolgreichste Album kommt von Billie Eilish.
Die beliebtesten Künstler der Ulmer
- Capital Bra
- Ufo361
- Apache
- MERO
- Ed Sheeran
- Luciano
- Sido
- Kontra K
- Shindy
- Post Malone
- Loredana
- KC Rebell
- Bonez MC
- Summer Cem
- Billie Eilish
- Samra
- RAF Camora
- Azet
- Eminem
Spotify Jahresrückblick 2019 Ulm, a playlist by SÜDWEST PRESSE on Spotify
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
Und das sind die beliebtesten Songs der Ulmer
- Apache 207 - Roller
- Tones and I - Dance Monkey
- Shawn Mendes - Señorita
- Capital Bra - 110
- Juju - Vermissen
- Capital Bra - Tilidin
- Samra - Wieder Lila
- Capital Bra - Cherry Lady
- Apache 207 - 200 km/h
- Billie Eilish - bad guy
- Ava Max - Sweet but Psycho
- MERO - Wolke 10
- Capital Bra - Prinzessa
- Capital Bra - Benzema
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Ed Sheeran - I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)
- Loredana - Eiskalt
- Lil Nas X - Old Town Road - Remix
- KC Rebell - DNA
- MEDUZA - Piece Of Your Heart
Weißenhorn
Die beliebtesten Künstler der Neu-Ulmer
- Capital Bra
- Ufo361
- Ed Sheeran
- Kontra K
- MERO N
- Luciano
- Shindy
- Apache 207
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Bonez MC
- KC Rebell
- Sido
- Samra
- Azet
- Loredana
- Eminem
- Summer Cem
Ulm
Das sind die beliebtesten Songs der Neu-Ulmer
- Juju - Vermissen
- Apache 207 - Roller
- Shawn Mendes - Señorita
- Capital Bra - Prinzessa
- Ava Max - Sweet but Psycho
- Samra - Wieder Lila
- Billie Eilish - bad guy
- Capital Bra - Benzema
- MERO - Wolke 10
- Capital Bra - Tilidin
- Tones and I - Dance Monkey
- Capital Bra - Cherry Lady
- KC Rebell - DNA
- Ed Sheeran - I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)
- Lil Nas X - Old Town Road - Remix
- MERO - Hobby Hobby
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Bausa - Mary
- Dardan - cOcO MAmA
- Daddy Yankee - Con Calma
Spotify Jahresrückblick 2019 Neu-Ulm, a playlist by SÜDWEST PRESSE on Spotify
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
Das sind die beliebtesten Künstler in Deutschland
- 1. Capital Bra
- 2. Samra
- 3. RAF Camora
- 4. Kontra K
- 5. Bonez MC
Und das die beliebtesten Songs
- 1. Roller - Apache 207
- 2. Vermissen - Henning May, Juju
- 3. Dance Monkey - Tones and I
- 4. Wieder Lila - Capital Bra, Samra
- 5. Tilidin - Capital Bra, Samra
Youtube
Meistgestreamte Alben Deutschland
- 1. CB6 - Capital Bra
- 2. Berlin lebt 2 - Capital Bra, Samra
- 3. YA HERO YA MERO - MERO
- 4. Platte - Apache 207
- 5. WAVE - Ufo361
Meistgestreamte Playlists
- 1. Top Hits Deutschland
- 2. Today’s Top Hits
- 3. Modus Mio
- 4. Deutschrap Brandneu
- 5. Sommerhits 2019