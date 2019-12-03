Spotify präsentiert mit „Wrapped 2019“ den großen Jahresrückblick der meistgestreamten Audio-Inhalte der vergangen zwölf Monate. Der Rapper Post Malone gehörte 2019 zum weltweit meist gestreamten Künstler gefolgt von Billie Eilish und Ariana Grande. Das weltweit erfolgreichste Album kommt von Billie Eilish.

