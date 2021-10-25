Genesis are thrilled to announce that they will be continuing their acclaimed and celebrated #LastDomino Tour through Europe in March 2022!— Genesis (@genesis_band) October 25, 2021
Tickets go on sale this Friday, 29th October at 10am CET via https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE pic.twitter.com/5T4wWGXvWr
Genesis Konzerte: Der exklusive Vorverkauf startet am Mittwoch, 27. Oktober um 10 Uhr
Genesis - „The Last Domino?“-Tour 2022
- 07.03.22 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 08.03.22 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 10.03.22 – Hannover, ZAG Arena
- 11.03.22 – Hannover, ZAG Arena
- 13.03.22 – Köln, LANXESSarena
- 14.03.22 – Köln, LANXESSarena