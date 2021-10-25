Eigentlich war die Tour für Herbst 2020 geplant. Die Konzerte in Großbritannien und den USA waren wegen der Corona-Pandemie verschoben worden. Neben Sänger Phil Collins, Gitarrist Mike Rutherford, Keyboarder Tony Banks und dem langjährigen Tourgitarrist Daryl Stuermer, sitzt Collins 20-jähriger Sohn Nic am Schlagzeug. Phil Collins hat bereits seit Jahren mit gesundheitlichen Problemen zu kämpfen.

Genesis Konzerte: Der exklusive Vorverkauf startet am Mittwoch, 27. Oktober um 10 Uhr

Karten für die Konzerte Berlin, Hannover und Köln gehen am Mitttwoch, 27.10., um 10 Uhr in den exklusiven Vorverkauf. Tickets gibt es hier.

Genesis - „The Last Domino?“-Tour 2022

  • 07.03.22 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • 08.03.22 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • 10.03.22 – Hannover, ZAG Arena
  • 11.03.22 – Hannover, ZAG Arena
  • 13.03.22 – Köln, LANXESSarena
  • 14.03.22 – Köln, LANXESSarena