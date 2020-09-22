Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone
Jackie Stallone Die Mutter von Sylvester Stallone ist gestorben
Die Mutter von Hollywoodstar Sylvester Stallone ist tot. Entsprechende Meldungen hat Stallons Bruder Frank in einem Instagram-Beitrag bestätigt.
Jackie Stallone, die Promi-Astrologin und Mutter des „Rocky“-Stars, starb im Alter von 98 Jahren. „Heute Morgen haben meine Brüder und ich unsere Mutter Jackie Stallone verloren“, schrieb Frank Stallone in seinem Post. Sie sei eine „bemerkenswerte Frau“ gewesen, die jeden Tag furchtlos angegangen sei. „Sie starb im Schlaf, wie sie es sich gewünscht hatte.“ Ihr Verstand sei bis zu ihrem Tod „rasiermesserscharf“ gewesen.
Neben ihren beiden Söhnen, hinterlässt Jackie ihren Ehemann Stephen Marcus Levine und mehrere Enkelkinder. Ihre einzige Tochter, Schauspielerin Toni D'Alto, starb bereits 2012.
Der „Rambo“- und „Rocky“-Darsteller hat sich zu dem Tod seiner Mutter bisher nicht geäußert. Auch die Umstände des Todes von Jackie Stallone sind offenbar noch unklar.
Schlagzeilen hatte sie in den vergangenen Jahren vor allem durch zahlreiche Schönheits-OPs gemacht. Zuvor arbeitet sie unter anderem als Wrestling-Promoterin und TV-Astrologin. Vor ein paar Jahren war sie in Realityshows wie zum Beispiel Celebrity Big Brother zu sehen.