Daimler Experten verteidigen Daimler-Chef Zetsche

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 29, 2017 the company logo of German carmaker Daimler and Mercedes-Benz is pictured before the annual shareholders meeting in Berlin. The federal German government ordered on June 11, 2018 the recall of some 774,000 vehicles from Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler across Europe, citing illegal "defeat devices" designed to conceal high levels of harmful emissions from regulators' tests. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ © Foto: Tobias Schwarz/afp