Opposition leader, mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, Peter Marki-Zay gives a press conference in Budapest on October 17, 2021. - Marki-Zay won the two-round opposition primary in Hungary and he is set to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election. The opposition agreed for the first time to choose just one contender to oppose Orban -- as well as single candidates in each constituency to go up against the Fidesz party -- in the vote expected in April next year. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) © Foto: ATTILA KISBENEDEK