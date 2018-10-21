Washington Schauspielerin Selma Blair an Multipler Sklerose erkrankt

Washington / AFP

US-Schauspielerin Selma Blair leidet nach eigenen Worten an Multipler Sklerose. Sie habe die Diagnose im August erhalten, verkündete die 46-Jährige am Samstag in einem emotionalen Beitrag im Online-Netzwerk Instagram. Allerdings habe sie die Symptome der Auto-Immunerkrankung an sich bereits "seit Jahren" beobachtet.

"Ich bin behindert. Ich stürze manchmal. Ich lasse Dinge fallen. Meine Erinnerung ist vernebelt. Und meine linke Seite fragt nach Anweisungen eines kaputten Navigationssystems", schrieb Blair. Zugleich gab sie sich zuversichtlich: "Wir kriegen das hin." Zwar wisse sie noch nicht genau, was sie machen werde, aber sie wolle "ihr Bestes geben".

Sie wolle wieder mit ihrem Sohn spielen und auf ihrem Pferd reiten, erklärte Blair. Die 46-Jährige gewährte auch Einblicke in ihren durch die Krankheit schwieriger gewordenen Alltag. "Ich habe Multiple Sklerose und ich bin OK. Aber wenn ihr mich seht, wie ich Dinge über die ganze Straße fallen lasse, fühlt euch frei, mir beim Aufheben zu helfen. Ich allein brauche dafür einen ganzen Tag."

Dank an Kostümdesignerin Alissa Swanson

Mit ihrem Instagram-Beitrag wollte sich die 46-Jährige nach eigenen Worten bei der Kostümdesignerin Alissa Swanson bedanken, die sich um sie kümmere. Swanson helfe ihr beim Anziehen und "bietet mir ihre Schulter, um mir Halt zu geben". Außerdem dankte Blair Hollywood-Kollegen wie Sarah Michelle Gellar und Jaime King.

Blair wurde durch Filme wie "Eiskalte Engel" (1999) und "Fog - Nebel des Grauens" (2005) bekannt und hatte auch Rollen in diversen Serien.