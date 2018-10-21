Washington Schauspielerin Selma Blair an Multipler Sklerose erkrankt

US-Schauspielerin Selma Blair leidet nach eigenen Worten an Multipler Sklerose. Sie habe die Diagnose im August erhalten, verkündete die 46-Jährige am Samstag in einem emotionalen Beitrag im Online-Netzwerk Instagram. Allerdings habe sie die Symptome der Auto-Immunerkrankung an sich bereits "seit Jahren" beobachtet.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
"Ich bin behindert. Ich stürze manchmal. Ich lasse Dinge fallen. Meine Erinnerung ist vernebelt. Und meine linke Seite fragt nach Anweisungen eines kaputten Navigationssystems", schrieb Blair. Zugleich gab sie sich zuversichtlich: "Wir kriegen das hin." Zwar wisse sie noch nicht genau, was sie machen werde, aber sie wolle "ihr Bestes geben".
Sie wolle wieder mit ihrem Sohn spielen und auf ihrem Pferd reiten, erklärte Blair. Die 46-Jährige gewährte auch Einblicke in ihren durch die Krankheit schwieriger gewordenen Alltag. "Ich habe Multiple Sklerose und ich bin OK. Aber wenn ihr mich seht, wie ich Dinge über die ganze Straße fallen lasse, fühlt euch frei, mir beim Aufheben zu helfen. Ich allein brauche dafür einen ganzen Tag."
Mit ihrem Instagram-Beitrag wollte sich die 46-Jährige nach eigenen Worten bei der Kostümdesignerin Alissa Swanson bedanken, die sich um sie kümmere. Swanson helfe ihr beim Anziehen und "bietet mir ihre Schulter, um mir Halt zu geben". Außerdem dankte Blair Hollywood-Kollegen wie Sarah Michelle Gellar und Jaime King.
Blair wurde durch Filme wie "Eiskalte Engel" (1999) und "Fog - Nebel des Grauens" (2005) bekannt und hatte auch Rollen in diversen Serien.