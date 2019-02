Kriminalität Samuel Little, der zeichnende Massenmörder

Die Bildkombo des FBI zeigt 16 Porträts, die der Massenmörder von seinen weiblichen Opfern gezeichnet hat. Es handelt sich hierbei demnach um die jüngsten Fälle. © Foto: (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 13, 2019 shows sixteen recent drawings released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), by suspect Samuel Little, based on his memories of some of his female victims from various locations spread across the US. - The FBI has released 16 drawings by a man who may be the most prolific serial killer in US history in an attempt to identify some of his victims. Samuel Little, a 78-year-old drifter, has confessed to 90 murders committed between 1970 and 2005 and the authorities have corroborated more than 40 of them so far.Little, a 6ft 3in (1.9m) former boxer also known as Samuel McDowell, is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison.The FBI on Tuesday published 16 haunting drawings of women made by Little in an effort to identify some of his victims. (Photos by HO / FBI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FBI/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS