Nahe Miami Beach im US-Bundesstaat Florida ist Medienberichten zufolge ein mehrstöckiges Wohnhaus teilweise eingestürzt. Es seien zahlreiche Einheiten im Einsatz, teilte die Feuerwehr in der Nacht zum Donnerstag (Ortszeit) auf Twitter mit. Nähere Einzelheiten wurden nicht genannt. Über die Ursache des Einsturzes oder mögliche Opfer war zunächst ebenfalls nichts bekannt.