Kriminalität Diebstahl in der Tretjakow-Galerie in Moskau

An image grab taken from a video footage released by the Russian Interior Ministry on January 28, 2018, shows a man, stealing a famous painting by Arkhip Kuindzh during an exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow on January 27, 2018. - Russian authorities said they arrested a man on January 28, 2019 suspected of stealing a famous painting by a 19th century artist from a Moscow museum in broad daylight a day earlier. In the second serious security incident at the city's Tretyakov gallery in the past eight months, a work by Russian landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi was stolen at around 6pm (1500 GMT) during opening hours on Sunday, the gallery said. (Photo by Handout / Russian Interior Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / RUSSIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS © Foto: HANDOUT