RYAZAN, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 2, 2021: A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection at the Single Vaccination Centre. It was opened by order of Ryazan Region Governor Lyubimov on November 1. Alexander Ryumin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS11694C © Foto: Alexander Ryumin via www.imago-images.de